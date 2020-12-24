One Valley hospital received an early Christmas visit from Santa

Patients and staff at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville received an early surprise visit from Santa Claus and the city's fire department.

Ditching the traditional sleigh, Santa joined the fire fighters in greeting everyone inside.

Staff gathered outside to take pictures as patients waived back from behind windows to Fire Fighter Richard Terrance Walter who dressed up as Santa.

"For us, a lot of times you get to be a part of a lot of peoples worst times of their life," Walter said. "Doing something like this and being able to bring joy and bring happiness... it's just a joy to be able to be a part of it."

