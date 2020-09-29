Online classes now available for families that want to adopt or foster children

Families that want to adopt or foster children now have the option of completing classes and other requirements online.

Online classes have made the process, which took four to six months, shorter and more efficient. It now takes just three to four months, said Andi Harrison, the regional director of foster care and adoption for Buckner International.

Online classes also allow families who want to adopt or foster children to connect with parents across Texas.

Watch the video for the full story.