Only on 5: Touring haunted parts of Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City

Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City has quite the history.

Some say it's haunted - or at least parts of it.

"It was established on October the 26, 1848," Rio Grande City tour guide Aminta Reyna said.

Fort Ringgold is a military outpost built on the banks of the Rio Grande.

"For security purposes, for the new Texas residents, because this was part of Mexico before," Reyna said.

And it's still standing today, over 170 years later, but serving a different purpose.

The fort mainly houses administrative offices for Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District after they bought the property.

"325 acres and all of its contents for $250,000," Reyna said.

Back in 1947, the fort was deactivated after World War II. There's a lot of history behind these walls, and some scary tales from staff that now work in the buildings.

Channel 5 News got an exclusive tour of Fort Ringgold. Reyna took a news crew around some of the reportedly haunted areas.

"We are standing in the parade grounds, this is where the soldiers would have their drills," Reyna said.

And it's said soldiers were not the only ones who once walked these grounds.

"Certain people saw a lady in a white gown walking across the parade grounds with long hair," Reyna said.

The tale of the lady in white is that of a young girl who fell in love with a soldier and got pregnant. He left to the fort before she could tell him and never returned from battle.

"She went close by, to the river, and she jumped into the river and drowned," Reyna said.

Overlooking the parade grounds are the barracks.

"This is where the soldiers had their headquarters, this is where they would sleep, and we have seen ghosts," Reyna said.

Reyna says at night, security guards claim they see some strange sights.

"Lights turn off and on in the different barracks. We have six original barracks," Reyna said.

And it's not just what they're seeing, but what they're hearing as well.

"The closing and opening of doors and even typewriters, typing by themselves," Reyna said.

As the Channel 5 News crew continued their tour and the sun started to set with the moon taking its place, things started to get eerie.

The news crew stopped by what was once the hospital, built in 1870, and is now used as office space.

"The security guards have seen someone dressed in white in the third floor window," Reyna said.

Reyna says if you plan to visit Fort Ringgold, you may want to leave before the sun sets.

Watch the video above for the full story.