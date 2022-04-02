Opt-Out Law Possibly Impacting Low Vaccination Rates

WESLACO – The latest case of mumps at a Weslaco school is prompting a deeper look into vaccination rates across the Rio Grande Valley.

Texas law allows people to opt out of immunizations for what they call “reasons of conscience”.

Since 2014, Hidalgo County’s percentage of immunization opt-outs has nearly tripled.

"I consider this definitely a state of emergency, for the area, for all of us,” explains Dr. Gerardo Lopez-Mena, vice president of medical affairs at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance.

He says more and more patients are avoiding recommended guidelines.

