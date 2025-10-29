Over 329,000 Valley residents will be impacted by SNAP cutoff

Federal food assistance payments to millions across the country will not be made on Saturday due to the ongoing government shutdown.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services website, more than 3.5 million low-income Texans, including 1.7 million children, are among the more than 40 million Americans receiving Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP) payments each month.

On average, Texans on SNAP receive $378 per month.

State data shows that in Hidalgo County, over 208,000 residents rely on the SNAP program, and receive $410 per month on average.

Cameron County has around 97,300 residents on SNAP who receive an average of $383 per month.

Starr County has over 19,000 residents on SNAP who receive an average $369 per month.

Willacy County has over 4,500 residents on SNAP who receive $345 on average per month.

A total of 329,815 residents across the Rio Grande Valley may not get their SNAP card reloaded on Nov. 1 if the government shutdown continues.

