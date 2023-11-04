Palm Valley Animal Society dogs headed to Virginia shelters

More than 50 dogs were flown out of the Rio Grande Valley early Saturday morning.

The dogs, 43 of which were from the Palm Valley Animal Society and 13 from a Brownsville shelter, are headed to no-kill shelters in Virginia.

The dogs boarded a flight at around 4 a.m. at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg. Palm Valley said this group was their last “dog flight” of the year.

Among the dogs flown out were Dayton, who had been housed at Palm Valley for over 500 days. He was the 31,000th dog to be flown out through the nonprofit organization “Dog is my copilot.”

Most of the dogs already have fosters waiting for them.