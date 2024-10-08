Palmview man charged after son found wandering the street naked
A 27-year-old man was arraigned on charges of endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance after police say his 4-year-old son was found wandering the street naked.
Edwin Ibanez was charged on Tuesday morning. A judge set his bond at $200,000.
Palmview Police Chief Jose Treviño previously told Channel 5 News that Ibanez’s naked child was found by a neighbor at the 700 block of Jimenez Drive on Monday afternoon.
When police arrived at Ibanez’s residence, they noticed the front door was open and found Ibanez asleep in the bedroom. According to Treviño, police found “clear plastic baggies containing a crystal like substance and a clear pipe on the bed near Edwin.”
According to Treviño, Ibanez admitted to consuming drugs and was placed under arrest.
The child was released to the custody of his grandmother, police added.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen proposal will make way for more mixed-use buildings
-
Police: Juvenile arrested following Weslaco robbery
-
Relatives continue testifying in ‘El Gallito’ murder trial
-
Records: Government-contracted employee arrested after attempting to illegally transport 39 migrants in...
-
Community celebrates life of fallen Cameron County deputy constable
Sports Video
-
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 6
-
St. Joseph Academy ring ceremony for state champion boys soccer team
-
Weslaco Museum honors Lady Panthers softball team with special exhibit
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer