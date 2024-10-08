Palmview man charged after son found wandering the street naked

Edwin Ibanez. KRGV photo

A 27-year-old man was arraigned on charges of endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance after police say his 4-year-old son was found wandering the street naked.

Edwin Ibanez was charged on Tuesday morning. A judge set his bond at $200,000.

Palmview Police Chief Jose Treviño previously told Channel 5 News that Ibanez’s naked child was found by a neighbor at the 700 block of Jimenez Drive on Monday afternoon.

When police arrived at Ibanez’s residence, they noticed the front door was open and found Ibanez asleep in the bedroom. According to Treviño, police found “clear plastic baggies containing a crystal like substance and a clear pipe on the bed near Edwin.”

According to Treviño, Ibanez admitted to consuming drugs and was placed under arrest.

The child was released to the custody of his grandmother, police added.