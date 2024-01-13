Paramedics preparing for emergency calls related to incoming cold front

Health experts say the cold air that’s expected in the Rio Grande Valley next week can cause problems for people with asthma or emphysema.

Pharr EMS paramedics say they’re bracing for a spike in calls related to those cold weather issues.

Pharr EMS Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Danny Ramirez says the best protection against the cold is to stay inside and keep your home warm safely.

“Make sure you're not using your oven to heat your house, that causes carbon monoxide and that's a product of combustion,” Ramirez said.

According to Ramirez, it's also important to make sure you have a carbon monoxide and smoke detector.

Pharr residents can call the Pharr Fire Department at 956-402-4400 to request they be installed at your home for free.