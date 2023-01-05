Parents react to Mercedes ISD's new interim superintendent
The Mercedes Independent School District has a new interim superintendent.
Trustees with the Mercedes ISD school board selected Maria Chavez to take over the position after their previous interim superintendent — Richard Rivera — left the district to serve the Weslaco Independent School District.
During a Tuesday school board meeting, parents asked if Chavez is fit for the job, and brought up that she is the third person in over six months to hold the title of interim superintendent.
Some of the concerns parents mentioned were incidents that happened in the last two years involving two employees accused of having relationships with students, and an educator who worked in the special education department who was charged with injuring a child.
In June 2022, then-district superintendent Carolyn Mendiola was placed on paid administrative leave after she was arrested and charged with interference with public duties.
Channel 5 News reached out to Chavez for comment, but did not hear back as of Thursday morning.
