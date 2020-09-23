x

Parties weigh in on mail-in voting in the Rio Grande Valley

3 hours 10 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 September 23, 2020 7:38 AM September 23, 2020 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

Some Rio Grande Valley residents are questioning the disability qualification when it comes to mail-in voting.

According to The Texas Election Code, having a sickness or a physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the voting place without the likelihood of needing assistance or of injuring their health.

Norma Ramirez, a Hidalgo County Democratic Party chair said the valleys high population of people with pre-existing conditions makes the option a necessity. 

“We have people with high blood pressure we have obesity in our community, that definitely makes a difference,” Ramirez said

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days