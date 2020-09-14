Passersby extinguish small fire on South Padre Island
Passersby stumbled on — and extinguished — a small fire Saturday near the East Cut on South Padre Island.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the fire was likely started by people.
Video provided to Channel 5 news by Coastal GX showed several people dousing the fire with buckets of water.
"We have a responsibility as citizens of this area to take care of it," said Eliseo Trejo, who helped extinguish the fire.
