Passersby extinguish small fire on South Padre Island

Passersby stumbled on — and extinguished — a small fire Saturday near the East Cut on South Padre Island.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the fire was likely started by people.

Video provided to Channel 5 news by Coastal GX showed several people dousing the fire with buckets of water.

"We have a responsibility as citizens of this area to take care of it," said Eliseo Trejo, who helped extinguish the fire.

