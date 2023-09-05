Paxton trial updates: Attorney general appears on Texas Senate floor ahead of impeachment proceedings

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton surrounded by aides at a press conference in May. Paxton's impeachment trial begins in the Texas Senate on Tuesday. Credit: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Ken Paxton has long positioned himself as one of the country’s strongest conservative attorneys general. In more than two terms as the state’s top lawyer, he has relentlessly sued the federal government over issues from immigration to health care and the environment.

But in May, the Texas House impeached Paxton on accusations of bribery, dereliction of duty and disregard of official duty. On Tuesday, the suspended attorney general’s trial in the Texas Senate begins. Paxton’s latest political battle comes after he has faced criminal investigations, legal battles and accusations of wrongdoing for years. Still, Texas voters have twice reelected him, most recently in November.

The trial is expected to hinge on his relationship with a real estate investor and political donor — and could prominently feature details of an alleged extramarital affair. Paxton's attorneys argue that the allegations are baseless or fall under the legitimate duties of the attorney general’s office.

Ken Paxton arrives on Senate floor Sept. 5, 2023 at 8:52 a.m. Ken Paxton arrived on the Texas Senate floor around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and huddled with his attorneys. It was previously unclear if Paxton would be present for his impeachment trial, and his attorneys have vowed that he will not testify. Under Senate trial rules approved in June, the presiding officer — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — has the power to issue subpoenas compelling witnesses to attend. In one of their pretrial motions, however, Paxton’s lawyers have asked that he be carved out of that provision, arguing that Paxton is entitled to the same rights to not testify as a defendant in a criminal proceeding. House impeachment managers have opposed that motion, and have said that Paxton still has the right to plead the Fifth Amendment. — Robert Downen

Angela Paxton salutes supporters in Senate gallery Sept. 5, 2023 at 8:36 a.m. Attorney General Ken Paxton's wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, made an appearance on the Texas Senate floor shortly before his impeachment trial began Tuesday morning. The McKinney Republican waved to people who called out her name from the gallery above the chamber floor. She also saluted another group of supporters in the gallery. Under impeachment trial rules, Angela Paxton can attend the proceedings but cannot vote or participate in deliberations. She voted against those rules. Much of the proceedings could center on her husband’s alleged extramarital affair. Her appearance on the Senate floor came as the other senators were apparently meeting to get ready for the 9 a.m. start. — Patrick Svitek

