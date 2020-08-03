Peñitas couple starts rebuilding process after Hurricane Hanna
Many people across the Rio Grande Valley are starting the rebuilding process following Hurricane Hanna.
Peñitas residents Oscar and Otila Estrada explain their home was left covered in mold after flood water made its way inside.
The Estradas’ daughter, Yolanda, says both of her parents are diabetic, disabled and have had open heart surgeries.
With no other source of income besides what they get from Social Security, the Estradas say soon they'll have to choose between food and paying for their medication.
For more information watch the video above.
