Peñitas resident sentenced after interfering with ICE raid

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 19-year-old Peñitas man was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to interfering with a work site raid being conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Diego Misael Torres pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting or impeding a federal officer involving physical contact in connection with an Aug. 27, 2025, raid in Cameron County, federal court records show.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Torres placed the officer in a chokehold.

According to the criminal complaint, ICE agents arrived at a worksite operation, causing many of the workers to flee.

“As an HSI agent was attempting to apprehend an individual, Torres impeded the arrest by attempting to physically remove the special agent from the individual,” the complaint stated. “Torres admitted to knowingly and intentionally impeding and interfering with the duties of a law enforcement official.”

Torres has been in custody since his arrest, the news release stated.

“Those who endanger our agents and undermine the safety of our communities will face serious consequences,” HSI San Antonio acting Special Agent in Charge John A. Pasciucco stated in the news release “Interfering with federal law enforcement is a grave offense, and today’s sentencing makes clear that such actions will be met with swift and decisive justice.”