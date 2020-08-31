People who snack while distracted by computer screens risk obesity, dietitian warns

People staying home during the coronavirus pandemic are spending more time in front of screens — TVs, computers and phones.

While staying connected during the pandemic is important, it's easy to overeat if you're focused on something else, said Felix Saavedra, a dietitian at DHR Health.

"They're not focusing on their food," Saavedra said. "People can easily overeat while they're doing this. They're not eating mindfully."

