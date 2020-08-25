Pest control business collects donations for people hit hard by pandemic, Hurricane Hanna

In the wake of Hurricane Hanna and the coronavirus pandemic, a local pest control business started collecting donations to help people in need.

After every job, technicians from Fox Pest Control asked customers if they wanted to donate food, clothing or other items.

"A lot of customers, they were willing to give to us," said Ray Espinoza of Fox Pest Control.

They collected tables full of canned goods, non-perishable food, diapers and clothing.

Fox Pest Control originally planned to donate the items to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

The food bank, though, declined the donation because the food had changed hands several times.

Fox Pest Control donated the food to the Church at Bethany in Alamo — and wrote the food bank a $1,000 check.

