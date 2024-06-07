Pharr Aquatic Center reopening with Splash-A-Palooza event

Those looking for a place to hide from the heat are invited to attend the city of Pharr’s Splash-A-Palooza event.

The event is set for Monday, June 10, to celebrate the reopening of the Pharr Aquatic Center, located at 1000 S. Fir St.

The event will have live music and fun festivities for children and parents.

Tickets are $3 for children and $5 for adults.

"We want to offer the community a nice affordable fun time in the sun,” Pharr Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Isaac Escobedo said. “It's going to be a nice full day of games like canon ball competitions, raffles for the parents, it'll be a real great event for the community."

The first 100 people who show up to Splash-A-Palooza get in free.

Watch the video above for the full story.