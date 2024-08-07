Pharr International Bridge expansion project underway
Pharr has secured $20 million in new state funding to expand the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge.
Construction on the expansion started this week to basically build a second bridge right next to the current one.
"So we want to expedite the construction of a second span to increase the capacity, to increase trade, which is very beneficial not only for us here in the Valley, but for northern Mexico," Texas Senator Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa said.
The entire project is expected to cost about $90 million and construction should be completed by the end of next year.
