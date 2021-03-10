Pharr Police and Hidalgo County DA announce new Domestic Violence Crisis Response Unit

The Pharr Police Department is teaming up with the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office to help protect Valley families against domestic violence.

The two agencies launched a new Domestic Violence Crisis Response Unit on Monday, during 'No More Week', a week in which organizations and people come together to help end domestic violence.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports that one in four women are reluctant to turn to law enforcement due to fear that police will not intervene.

But Pharr Chief of Police Andy Harvey said the department will do 'whatever it takes' to keep victims safe and seek justice on their behalf.

The new unit is not limited to Pharr residents, officials said the resources are available to anyone in county.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez said a response team will be ready instantly when for situations across the county.

"As soon as we hear of an incident, whether it be in Pharr or any city in Hidalgo County, we try to make contact with the victims as soon as possible," Rodriguez said.

Pharr PD and the DA's Office donated $5,000 to Mujeres Unidas, a Valley nonprofit organization aimed at helping survivors, to continue providing additional resources.

If you or anyone you know needs to reach out, call the Pharr Police at (956) 402-4700, the DA's Office at (956) 292-7600 or Mujeres Unidas at (956) 687-4715.

Watch the full Domestic Violence Crisis Response Unit Press Conference: