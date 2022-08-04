Pharr police chief sets out to improve police relations with migrants

Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey was named co-chair of the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force on Tuesday.

Harvey says he wants immigrants to trust his officers when reporting a crime, saying that some incidents go unreported out of fear of deportation.

“The one thing I can tell you as a police chief is something going on in our city and not knowing about it because people are afraid to speak up,” Harvey said.

In 2019, Harvey spoke about this concern before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill.

"I want to make sure that our residents, both documented and undocumented, feel less fear and do not fear us, but trust us,” Harvey said.

The group of police chiefs that are part of this organization also advocate for the creation of new federal laws that help to eliminate the fear between police and immigrants.

Watch the video above for the full story.