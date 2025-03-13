Pharr police identify suspect arrested following reports of shots fired
A man has been charged with burglary of habitation and deadly conduct after officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to reports of shots fired.
Police said 46-year-old Eduardo Pena was arraigned on Tuesday and issued a $150,000 bond after he was identified as the shooter. He has been transported to Hidalgo County Jail.
Police received a call about shots fired at the 5000 block of North Gumwood Street on Monday. A weapon was recovered, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
