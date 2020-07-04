Pharr police investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound

Authorities in Pharr are investigating an incident in the Citrus Bay Subdivision.

According to a news release, the Pharr Police Department received a call early Saturday involving a deceased male that was found in his residence with a gunshot wound. Authorities estimate the man's age in his early 40's.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700 or Pharr Crimestoppers at 787-8477.