Pharr police seeking bank robbery suspect

The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say robbed an IBC Bank.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to the IBC Bank at 1007 N. Veterans Blvd. at 5 p.m. Friday where preliminary investigation revealed that a Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, black pants along with black sunglasses, black cap and a black face mask entered the IBC bank and made gestures indicating he had a weapon while demanding money from the teller.

“Upon getting an undetermined amount of cash, the male exited and ran west from location,” a news release from the department stated.

Those with information on identifying the suspect are urged to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.