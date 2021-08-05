Pharr to begin installing fiber optics

Fiber-optic lines are headed to the city of Pharr, and it's a big game-changer for those who live in areas known to have limited Internet access.

The $40 million internet project is now underway to provide residents with faster Internet speeds at a more affordable price, said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez.

Five years in the making, the project is now just a few weeks shy of phase 1.

"We are going to start in south Pharr, [in] the most needed areas," Hernandez said. "[In the] colonias, Las Milpas— going north installing so we can connect that fiber optic cable on the street to your home, business or apartment."

Officials say the project will take 12 months to complete.