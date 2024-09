Playmakers - Week 1 of 2024 Valley High School Football

Prince Johnson, Donna North: 99-yard kick return TD, receiving TD

Xavier Rodriguez, Donna: 105-yard return TD

Ruben Atkinson, Rio Hondo: 208 passing yds, 5 TDs

Jianni Ortiz, Weslaco East: A rushing TD & passing TD on offense, plus an interception on defense

Malachi Rodriguez, Weslaco East: 132 rushing yds, 3 TDs

Aidan Flores, Harlingen: 104 total yds, 3 total TDs

Angel Leiva, Mission: Game-winning FG

Calvin Harris, Sharyland: 3 rushing TDs, 1 passing TD

Kane Coy, McAllen Memorial: 4 passing TDs, 0 INT

Daniel Martinez, Santa Maria: 138 rushing yds, 1 TD

Anthony Martinez, Santa Maria: Game-winning FG

Mauricio Mendoza, La Joya: 173 rushing yds, TD

Myles Lopez, PSJA: 381 passing yds, 3 total TDs

Ryan Vallejo, PSJA: 196 receiving yards

Luis Pena, Roma: 9 TKLs, TFL, INT

Ediel Garcia, Roma: 114 rushing yds, 2 TDs

Mickey Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans: FF, FR, PBU, 7 TKL

Daren Garcia, PSJA North: 130 rushing yds, 3 total TDs

Adrian Sauceda, Brownsville Pace: 258 rushing yds, 3 TDs

Johan Nunez, Economedes: 157 rushing yds, TD