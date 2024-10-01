Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football

Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games.

Watch Part 2 of our Playmakers segment below:

JP Garza - McAllen Memorial - 101 rush yds, 2 TD

Braxton Speights - McAllen Memorial - 124 rush yds, 2 TD

Jaden Rodriguez - Edinburg North - SK, INT, 3 TFL

Osmar Alanis - Edinburg North - 147 total yds, 3 TD

Andruw Rivera - La Feria - 284 total yds, 4 TD

Evan Lopez - La Feria - 9 TKL, 2 SK, 2 TFL

Aiden Uribe - Mission Veterans - 16 TKL, SK, 2 TFL

Ethan Guerra - PSJA North - 207 total yds, 2 TD

Diego Mendez - Roma - 3 SK, 2 FF, 2 TFL

Luis Pena - Roma - 90 total yds, 2 TD

Ruben Garcia - Roma - 94 total yds, 2 TD

Adrian Sauceda - Pace - 259 total yds, 3 TD

Eroz Pineda - Brownsville Veterans - 15 TKL, 2 INT

Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 274 total yds, 4 TD

Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 267 total yds, 5 TD

Miguel Alaniz - Santa Maria - 167 total yds, 3 TD

Guadalupe Ramirez - Brownsville Lopez - 267 pass yds, 3 TD

Sebastian Hernandez - Brownsville Lopez - 119 total yds, TD

Eliazar Iruegas - Brownsville Lopez - 118 rec yds, TD

Adrian Botello - Nikki Rowe - 228 total yds, 4 TD

Mateo Castillo - Nikki Rowe - 94 rec yds, 2 TD

Calvin Harris - Sharyland - 577 total yds, 7 TD

Francisco Gomez - Sharyland - 215 rec yds, 3 TD

Santaigo Longoria - Sharyland - 69 rec yds, 3 TD

Robert Sanchez - Mercedes - 155 total yds, 3 TD

David Garcia - Weslaco - 128 rush yds, 3 TD

Tyler Ruiz - San Benito - 184 total yds, TD

Adrian Esparza - Pioneer - 73 rush yds, 2 TD

Dylan Tijerina - Pioneer - 75 rush yds, 2 TD

Marcus Perales - Pioneer - 70 rush yds, 2 TD

Alvin Edwards - Harlingen South - 283 rush yds, 4 TD

Dylan Anaya - Harlingen South - 206 total yds, 2 TD

Riley Fonseca - Santa Rosa - 137 total yds, 5 TD

JJ Anaya - Santa Rosa - 179 rush yds, TD

Damian Lopez - Santa Rosa - 97 rec yds, 3 TD

Jaden Mendez - Raymondville - 84 rush yds, 2 TD

Jonathan Flores - Edinburg Vela - 149 total yds, 2 TD

June Garza - Edinburg Vela - 171 rec yds, 2 TD

Geoffrey LeFevre - Edinburg Vela - 288 pass yds, 4 TD

Claudio Torres - St. Joseph Academy - 255 total yds, 2 TD, SK

Gavin Cisneros - St. Joseph Academy - 310 total yds, 3 TD

Anthony Garcia - Port Isabel - game-winning INT