Police: 2 dead after car crash in San Benito

Two people died Saturday after a car crash in San Benito.

At about 11:26 a.m. Saturday, the San Benito Police Department responded to a car crash on Expressway 83 southbound near the Sam Houston exit ramp, according to a news release from the San Benito Police Department.

A silver Ford Expedition had crashed, killing a 53-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child, according to the news release. Four other people in the Expedition survived the crash.

The city of San Benito didn't release the names of the people who died "out of respect to the family and members involved."

The crash remains under investigation.