Police donate baby items to parents of Pharr quintuplets

The Pharr Police Department surprised the parents of quintuplets that were born last month.

The parents received strollers, diapers, baby formula and car seats.

“It's great like right now, we're home and I haven't been able to go to work right now,” Adrian Silva – father of the quintuplets – said. “It's just me and my wife taking care of the babies, so all the help we can get is great."

The new parents said they're thankful for all the support.