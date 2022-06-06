Police: Man arrested, accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park

A man accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park on Sunday has been arrested.

The man, who has not been identified by police, faces evading arrest and terroristic threat charges.

He's expected to be arraigned pending his release from a local hospital.

Police responded to Edinburg Municipal Park located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road at about 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving several reports of a man threatening people with a gun.

Police arrived and found a man who matched the description.

Police say after the man saw the police units, he ran away from the scene, but was arrested without incident following a short chase.

A handgun was not found, police say.

The case remains under investigation.

Edinburg police say the department is taking the situation seriously and asks any witnesses to come forward and report it at 956-289-7700.