Police: Man dies following auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen

A 50-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Harlingen.

The crash occurred at around 7 p.m. Sunday, near the 1300 block of North Business 77.

According to the Harlingen Police Department, Guadalupe Enrique Villarreal Jr. was hit by a vehicle and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He died overnight from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.