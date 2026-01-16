Police: Man dies following Harlingen dog attack
A 71-year-old man who was attacked by his dogs has died, the Harlingen Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News on Friday.
According to police Sgt. Larry Moore, the man was attacked and bitten by “possibly more than one dog” at around 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 1400 block of East Taylor Street.
Police have yet to identify the man.
The city's animal control department took custody of the dogs.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
