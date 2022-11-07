Police: Mercedes High School student detained after threatening post shared on social media

Police detained a Mercedes High School student accused of posting a threat on social media on Monday, according to Mercedes police.

Police say at about 9:25 a.m., Mercedes High School resource officers received information about a threatening post being shared on social media.

Mercedes police investigators responded to assist.

"Upon further investigation, the student responsible for creating this post was detained and charged with Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearm," Mercedes police said in a statement.

The identity of the student will not be released, police said.

Police say at no point during the investigation was a firearm on school property.

The incident remains under investigation.

In a statement, the district said it takes all threats seriously, adding that the safety of students and staff is its number one priority.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 956-565-3102.