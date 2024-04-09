Police release photo of suspect vehicle in Edinburg hit-and-run crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Edinburg Police Department continues searching for the suspects wanted in connection with a March 31 hit-and-run crash.

According to previous reports, a black SUV or BMW rear-ended a three-wheel motorcycle on Sunday, March 31 shortly before 8 p.m. at the northbound lanes of S. Interstate Highway 69-C and Trenton Road.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, heading northbound.

PREVIOUS STORY: Edinburg police searching for SUV involved in hit-and-run

Two people in the motorcycle were hospitalized in the crash in stable condition, according to city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

In a Tuesday news release, Lerma said police are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle.

Those with information on the accident and the suspect vehicle are urged to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700