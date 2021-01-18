Police searching for man accused of robbing Family Dollar in Mercedes

Mercedes police are looking for a man accused of pulling a gun on two clerks at a Family Dollar store in Mercedes on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on South Texas Avenue. After the man pulled out the gun, he took off running with the entire cash register box.

It's unclear how much money was taken.

If you can identify this man, call Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (888) 650-8477.

