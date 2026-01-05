Police seeking man accused of transporting suspected killer of Eddy Betancourt to Mexico

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the man they say was seen transporting a murder suspect into Mexico.

Leonel Perez Delgado is wanted on a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of Reynaldo Mata-Rios, who police previously identified as the suspect behind the murder of Mission businessman Eddy Betancourt.

As previously reported, Betancourt was found by McAllen police officers at the 800 block of North Ware Road on Dec. 27 unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Betancourt was the vice chairman of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors. He was also re-appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in April 2023 to serve on the Texas Facilities Commission.

A news release from the governor’s office identified Betancourt as the president of R&B General Construction Co Inc., co-owner and president of National Tire and Wheel, LLC, and a general retail partner manager for E2H Investments.

Police identified Mata-Rios as the suspect in the murder who “indicated his intent to surrender” to police, but had not done so.

Images provided by the McAllen Police Department on Monday show what police said is Mata-Rios in a red truck driven by Delgado as they cross through a port of entry on Dec. 28.

Governor Greg Abbott previously demanded the immediate extradition of Mata-Rios.

Delgado is described as a 61-year-old Hispanic man with a height of 5'8”, 225 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding the locations of Delgado or Mata-Rios is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.