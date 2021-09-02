Police: Suspect in custody in connection with aggravated robbery investigation in Alton

A suspect is in custody in connection with an aggravated robbery investigation in Alton, police Chief Jonathan Flores said Thursday afternoon.

Police say a call came in at about 12 p.m. regarding an incident on the 200 block of South Inspiration Boulevard.

Four people have been detained. Police say one person is a prime suspect. Police are trying to determine how the other three people are involved in the situation.

Police Chief Jonathan Flores says there is no immediate threat to the community.

A lockdown was temporarily issued to local schools, but it has since been lifted, Flores said.

Police are speaking to witnesses as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.