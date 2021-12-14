Polls open until 7 p.m. for runoff elections in Edinburg

It's Election Day in Edinburg.

There are three run-off races on the ballot for voters, including the race for mayor.

The candidates are incumbent Richard Molina and former city manager Ramiro Garza.

Also on the ballot are two city council-member races.

Place 1 councilmember will be between Ismael Martinez and Dan Diaz.

For Place 2, Ruben Palacios is going up against Jason De Leon.

Edinburg residents can vote at three voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Election Annex Building Warehouse Room- 317 N. Closner Boulevard

Election Annex Building Warehouse Room- 317 N. Closner Boulevard • UTRGV STAC Lounge - 1201 W. University Dr.

UTRGV STAC Lounge - 1201 W. University Dr. • Edinburg Parks and Recreation and Wellness Center Game Room - 315 E. Palm Dr.

RELATED COVERAGE: