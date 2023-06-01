Port Isabel resident celebrates 100 years

Port Isabel resident Bobby Wells will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Friday with a big party.

"I've never thought I'd see a hundred and then bingo it's there," Wells said.

Wells moved to the Rio Grande Valley with her family from Minnesota during the Great Depression, and Port Isabel's been her home since 1930.

She says fishing is a big part of her life and the secret to life, staying busy.

"I got things to do. There are chores out there that can still be taken care of. I'm still on a lot of board of directors with the city. So whenever they ring the bell and tell me we're having a meeting, I'm there. I love it," Wells said.

Wells is inviting everyone to her 100th birthday celebration. It's happening in Port Isabel at The View near Pelican Station at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.