Power outage happening in McAllen impacts 2,100 customers on Monday

7 hours 16 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, November 16 2020 Nov 16, 2020 November 16, 2020 10:50 AM November 16, 2020 in News - Local
By: Allysa Cole

The American Electric Power (AEP) has reported a power outage in McAllen. 

This outage is impacting about 2,100 customers along Bus. 83 and Jackson Road towards 10th street in McAllen. 

According to AEP, they have sent out a service tech to diagnose the problem and could be fixed within the next two hours. 

Customers can visit AEP website for updates in regards to the problem. 

Update: The power outage has been resolved. Crews were able to restore power in most areas. 

