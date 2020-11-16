Power outage happening in McAllen impacts 2,100 customers on Monday

The American Electric Power (AEP) has reported a power outage in McAllen.

This outage is impacting about 2,100 customers along Bus. 83 and Jackson Road towards 10th street in McAllen.

According to AEP, they have sent out a service tech to diagnose the problem and could be fixed within the next two hours.

Customers can visit AEP website for updates in regards to the problem.

Update: The power outage has been resolved. Crews were able to restore power in most areas.