Power restored to most McAllen AEP customers, more than 200 still without power

9 hours 56 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, March 08 2026 Mar 8, 2026 March 08, 2026 12:36 PM March 08, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
AEP Texas outage map.

The power has been restored to most McAllen AEP Texas customers, but 249 customers are still without power.

The power outage was initially reported at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Ware Road and Expressway 83. A total of 2,154 customers were affected by the outage.

Since then, AEP has restored the power to 1,905 customers.

According to AEP's power outage map, the cause of the disruption was "equipment related." It remains unclear when power to the remaining customers will be restored.

