Power restored to most McAllen AEP customers, more than 200 still without power
The power has been restored to most McAllen AEP Texas customers, but 249 customers are still without power.
The power outage was initially reported at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Ware Road and Expressway 83. A total of 2,154 customers were affected by the outage.
Since then, AEP has restored the power to 1,905 customers.
According to AEP's power outage map, the cause of the disruption was "equipment related." It remains unclear when power to the remaining customers will be restored.
