Prescription Health: Research shows diet can affect chances of colon cancer

Colorectal cancer is the second-highest cause of cancer in the U.S., and rates are expected to double in young people by 2030.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say colon cancer has a broad range of symptoms, such as abdominal pain, diarrhea and weight loss — meaning it can go unnoticed for months, even years.

"We found that in young people, once they're diagnosed with colorectal cancer, they're diagnosed at a more advanced stage,” colorectal surgeon Dr. David Liska with the Cleveland Clinic said.

While family history plays a role in your risk of colon cancer, studies have shown what you eat matters.

"Some things that have been consistently shown to increase the risk for colorectal cancer are diets that are high in red meats and excessive alcohol intake,” Liska said.

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, found that high-fat diets change gut bacteria and alter digestive molecules, causing inflammation, and increasing the chance of colorectal cancer.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends adults between the ages of 45 to 75 get screened for colon cancer.

Colonoscopies remain the gold standard for colon cancer screening, but you can also use at home tests such as Cologuard to detect signs of colon cancer.

These tests are usually less expensive than a colonoscopy, and don't require the prep work.

Americans are more likely to survive a cancer diagnosis compared with people a generation ago.

Watch the video above for the full story.