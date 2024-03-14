Prescription Health: Research shows living alone increases health risks

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows about 30% of households across the country are occupied by just one person.

Social isolation and loneliness have also been linked to other health conditions, such as heart disease and dementia. Some research has suggested living alone increases the risk of death from any cause.

“Being separated from other people is an unnatural state for human beings,” psychiatrist Richard S. Schwartz said. "More and more Americans are more and more socially isolated… the effect of social isolation and loneliness on our health is as powerful as things like smoking, high blood pressure, obesity."

If you do live alone, Dr. Schwartz says you don't have to be lonely — make it a point to connect with others as much as possible. One study found regular 10-minute phone calls can help ease loneliness.

“We are healthier, we are happier, we are less stressed when we maintain our connections to other people,” Scwartz said.

You may also want to try volunteering, joining a support group, or taking up a new hobby. Pets can also keep you company – and studies show owning one can improve both physical and mental wellness.

