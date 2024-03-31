Prescription Health: Small changes that add up to a healthier lifestyle

Want to improve your health? Research shows small changes can add up.

One study found people who commuted to work by bike had a lower risk for certain cancers and heart disease.

A UK-based study found people who climbed 50 stairs a day reduced their risk of cardiovascular disease by 20%

"If you work in a building that has multiple flights of stairs, maybe you could just go walk up and down the stairs a few times while you're at work,” Crossfit Winter Park Owner Stephanie Nickitas said.

A separate study also found that more exposure to green and blue spaces — such as living near a park or a lake — lowers a person's chances of developing a mental health condition.

Research also shows exposure to sunlight can lessen your risk for Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, high blood pressure, and some forms of cancer.

Experts recommend 10 to 30 minutes of midday sunlight, several times a week, to help de-stress.

Another study found those who meditated had lower bad cholesterol and less inflammation compared to those who did not.

A Dutch study found those who took a cold shower every morning for a month were 30% less likely to take time off from work for sickness.

And don't just climb stairs, walk down them too! Studies show the downward movement activates muscles while they are stretched and elongated – something called an eccentric exercise.

