Priced right and a great location: Valley realtors say housing market saturated with buyers

If you’re looking to buy a home in the Rio Grande Valley, you’re not alone; Valley realtors said new buyers are saturating the housing market.

Realtor Leonel Flores said more people are moving to Texas because “they’re figuring out” the cost of homes in Texas is significantly lower.

But it’s not just about the price of a home; Flores said lower interest rates are also a significant factor.

Flores said people are investing their stimulus checks and other finances in owning a home rather than renting one.

With new jobs and a growing community, the Valley is one of many places in the state attracting people.

Flores said companies like Tesla are helping put the Valley on the map for potential home buyers.