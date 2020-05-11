Primera police search for contractor wanted for grand theft

Joseph Nicolas Green (Photo courtesy of Primera Police Department)

Primera police are searching for a contractor wanted for grand theft.

Officials say 40-year-old Joseph Nicolas Green left a construction job unfinished.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported about Green back in February. Daris Shoffield had hired him with Red Door Custom Carpentry to remodel her home.

Shoffield paid Green $30,000 and she says he left the home covered in holes with electrical wires exposed everywhere.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts are asked to call Primera Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776.