Progreso police chief reacts to social media claims of increase in car thefts and break-ins
Progreso’s police chief said there is no increase in reported car break-ins and thefts in the city.
The statement comes after several social media posts alleged there have been multiple car break-ins and thefts in the city.
“People were saying we're getting slammed with a lot of burglaries, and I was like, where?" Progreso Police Chief Al Perez said.
According to Perez, a combined total of four car thefts and vehicle break-ins have been reported so far this month.
“Unfortunately, things are going to happen,” Perez said. “There's no way that officers can be everywhere 100% of the time, but we do proactive patrols."
The police chief encourages people to report any incidents or suspicious activity.
