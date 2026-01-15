Progreso police chief reacts to social media claims of increase in car thefts and break-ins

Progreso’s police chief said there is no increase in reported car break-ins and thefts in the city.

The statement comes after several social media posts alleged there have been multiple car break-ins and thefts in the city.

“People were saying we're getting slammed with a lot of burglaries, and I was like, where?" Progreso Police Chief Al Perez said.

According to Perez, a combined total of four car thefts and vehicle break-ins have been reported so far this month.

“Unfortunately, things are going to happen,” Perez said. “There's no way that officers can be everywhere 100% of the time, but we do proactive patrols."

The police chief encourages people to report any incidents or suspicious activity.