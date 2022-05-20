Project underway to restore lagoon in Cameron County

Work is now underway to restore a lagoon the size of Weslaco.

The lagoon dried up after construction of the Brownsville Ship Channel and Highway 48 cut it off from the Gulf, turning it into a dust bowl.

“The football field would get covered in dust, the air conditioners would clog up at the high school,” Cameron County Marine Extension Agent Tony Reisinger said. “So it was a major dust problem."

In the next few weeks, construction crews working for the Texas Department of Transportation will widen and deepen the channel thanks to a $5 million grant from the Texas General Land Office.

Concrete will also be added to the banks to limit erosion.

