PSJA ISD focusing on preparing students for college

PSJA ISD kicked off their school year on Monday, and officials say they want to continue preparing students for the future by making sure they are college ready.

PSJA Early College High School has different programs available for their students. The district is also graduating their students with associate's degrees.

The district just opened a second early childhood school in Alamo. School district officials tell us the program has been successful

“We are focused this year on ensuring that our students are connected to college in the workforce and beyond that,” PSJA ISD Early College High School Principal Rowdy Vela said. “Of course, making sure that we pair our academics with our pride here at PSJA Early College High School.”

