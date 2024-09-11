PSJA ISD investigate "potential threat" made against several campuses

The PSJA Independent School District Police Department is investigating a "potential threat" posted on social media, according a news release from the school district.

The release said district officials were made aware of the threat Tuesday night and several schools were mentioned including Kennedy Middle School, LBJ Middle School, Liberty Middle School, PSJA Southwest ECHS, and Buell Central.

The district said the report was thoroughly investigating, including searching the home of the individual who made the threat, but no weapons were found.

"The PSJA [ISD] Police Department is continuing to follow up on leads and is confident that an arrest will be made in connection with the case," the district wrote in the news release. "There was no immediate threat to our students or staff. However, out of an abundance of caution, PSJA ISD will continue to implement enhanced safety and security measures district wide and will closely monitor social media."

The district said district police and Rio Grande Valley law enforcement agencies will remain in high alert and will patrol the areas surrounding the schools.