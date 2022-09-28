PSJA North Defenseman Tackles Open-Heart Surgery
PHARR, TEXAS -- PSJA North defensive end Andrew Rodriguez made his first career start last week against Edinburg Vela. One year before that, he had open-heart surgery. Watch the story above to see how he overcame major adversity.
More News
News Video
-
TWC grant helping expand La Joya ISD welding program
-
Nutrition expo showcases potential food options to Valley schools
-
San Carlos residents receive street lights following push from residents
-
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg identified
-
South Texas Red Cross chapter gearing up to provide support in Florida