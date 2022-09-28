x

PSJA North Defenseman Tackles Open-Heart Surgery

2 hours 12 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, September 28 2022 Sep 28, 2022 September 28, 2022 8:36 PM September 28, 2022 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

PHARR, TEXAS -- PSJA North defensive end Andrew Rodriguez made his first career start last week against Edinburg Vela. One year before that, he had open-heart surgery. Watch the story above to see how he overcame major adversity.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days